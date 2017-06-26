Kentucky Wesleyan Hosting “Scholar’s Academy” For High School Seniors

High school students are getting a slice of college life this week in Owensboro. Kentucky Wesleyan College is hosting its “Scholars Academy” for high school seniors.

More than 20 students are participating in the week-long college immersion program. This is the second year KWC has hosted a scholar’s academy that exposes seniors to dorm living, college course work and developing leadership skills.

“The students we had last year absolutely loved it by the end of the week they were crying they didn’t want to leave because they had built such strong relationships with one another. This year we are fortunate to have students from 11 different high schools in three different states so the word has gotten out about scholar’s academy. We are very fortunate to have a much more diverse group so that only makes the experience richer,” said Associate Director of Admissions Matt Ruark.

Students will be on campus through the end of the week. The academy aims at preparing seniors to return to their home communities as stronger leaders.

