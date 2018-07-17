Home Kentucky Kentucky Wesleyan Head Football Coach Announces Resignation July 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

The Head Football Coach at Kentucky Wesleyan College has announced his resignation from coaching effective on July 31st.

Brent Holsclaw will hand the reigns over to Taurean Smith, who will assume the position of interim head football coach for the 2018 campaign, at the end of the month. Smith was appointed interim head football coach by the Wesleyan Director of Athletics Rob Mallory.

Holsclaw said his reason for leaving his coaching position is to pursue a career in the private sector.

“I know this was a difficult decision for Brent,” said Director of Athletics Rob Mallory. “His career has touched so many young men’s lives and ultimately he now gets to see his young family grow. His loyalty has been unmatched as he has been associated with Kentucky Wesleyan football for the better part of 25-years. On behalf of our department, we wish Brent the best of luck with his new career.”

He remains the program’s longest tenured head coach, having spent the last 15 years in the position. For the past four years, he has assisted the recruitment and development of the entire Panther’s roster.

“We have a lot of respect for him and wish him the best in his future endeavors. I am grateful for the opportunity Rob Mallory has given me to serve as Interim Head Coach for this upcoming season. I fully accept the challenge of leading this Panther football team and working with our current staff as we prepare for the academic year. Our scholar-athletes are our first priority throughout this process moving forward. As a program, we will continue to focus on the controllables and being our best on a daily basis.”

Wesleyan will open their season on September 1st, facing off against Findley.

