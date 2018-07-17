Kentucky Wesleyan Football Coach Brent Holsclaw Resigns

After 15 years leading Kentucky Wesleyan College Football, Brent Holsclaw has resigned.

The school announced the head coach’s decision to step away Tuesday. Holsclaw is leaving to pursue an opportunity in the private sector.

“His loyalty has been unmatched as he has been associated with Kentucky Wesleyan football for the better part of 25 years,” stated Kentucky Wesleyan Athletic Director Rob Mallory. “On behalf of our department, we wish Brent the best of luck with his new career.”

Holsclaw left a legacy as a coach and player. He played for the Panthers in the 1990s. As a senior in 1993, he threw for more than 5,000 yards, and guided the team to its first winning season.

“His career has touched so many young men’s lives and ultimately he now gets to see his young family grow,” Mallory said.

Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Taurean Smith will serve as the interim head coach this season. But, the school says a national search will get underway at the end of this season.

“I have the utmost confidence in Coach Smith to lead the program, and I look forward to seeing what he and our staff accomplish on the field this fall,” Mallory said.

Smith has coached the Panthers since 2014. The Western Kentucky graduate played two seasons for the Hilltoppers before starting his coaching career in 2010.

