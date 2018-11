Home Sports Kentucky Wesleyan Finds Rhythm in Exhibition Loss to Xavier November 1st, 2018 JoJo Gentry Sports

Kentucky Wesleyan Men’s Basketball falls 98-69 to Big East Power Xavier in Cincinnati Thursday.

The Panthers had three in double figures, and were led by Adam Goetz’s 23 points. He was 10 of 13 from the field, and 3 of 5 from the arc.

The team will face Western Kentucky Saturday in Bowling Green. Catch highlights of the game on-air and online.



