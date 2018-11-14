Kentucky Wesleyan Falls at Home to Top-Ranked Bellarmine

Kentucky Wesleyan Men’s Basketball falls 83-57 to top-ranked Bellarmine at the SportsCenter Wednesday.

The game marked the first meeting between the former Great Lakes Valley Conference rivals since 2013, and pitted Bellarmine’s Scott Davenport against his former assistant Drew Cooper.

Bosse grad Erik Bell led the Panthers with 13 points over 12 minutes on the floor. He was 5-of-6 from the field, and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Memorial grad and Bellarmine senior Adam Eberhard had 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists. Fellow Memorial grad and Bellarmine freshman Dylan Penn had 2 points over 8 minutes on the floor.



