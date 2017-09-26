Home Kentucky Kentucky Wesleyan College Will Celebrate 2017 Homecoming In October September 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Kentucky Wesleyan College will be celebrating its 2017 Homecoming on campus and throughout Owensboro next month. Homecoming events will take place from Friday, October 6th through Sunday, October 8th.

Weekend events surround the Panthers’ home football game against Great Midwest Athletic Conference newcomer Walsh University on Saturday, October 7th at 1 p.m.

In addition to the game, activities include Golden Jubilee celebrations for the Class of 1967’s 50th Reunion, the Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Dinner, golf tournaments benefiting the Panther Athletic Fund and Sigma Nu fraternity, Wesleyan Singers concert, tailgate and food truck rally, the return of the Sweetheart Brunch, and more.

The 2017 Alumni Hall of Fame and Awards Dinner will be hosted at the Owensboro Convention Center with a reception followed by dinner, the awards ceremony, and Hall of Fame induction.

The 2017 Alumni Award winners are:

Outstanding Alumnus – President Barton D. Darrell ’84, J.D.

Alumni Achievement – Todd Lillpop ’01

Outstanding Young Graduate – Eric Flory ’02

Alumni Service – Doug Hoyt ’84

Gus E. Paris Distinguished Service – Dr. Henry Connor

Honorary Alumnus – Don Moore

