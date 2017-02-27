Kentucky Wesleyan College Unveils New Online Store

Students at one tri-state college can now buy their gear online. The Kentucky Wesleyan College Department of Athletics is teaming up with an online company for the school’s new online shopping center. The new online store launched Monday. The Panthers online store can be accessed from the Athletics website or directly at KWC Panthers Gear.

Panthers fans will be able to find a variety of products, including athletic apparel, home and office merchandise, tailgating supplies and more. People can order items and get them shipped to their door. Gift certificates are also available online. There are also some novelty items available for team reunions, team championship merchandise, promotion night apparel and other marketing initiatives.

All proceeds through the online team-store will go to the Panther Athletic Fund.

