Kentucky Wesleyan College Receives Thousands For Giving Tuesday

November 29th, 2017 Kentucky

Kentucky Wesleyan College received thousands of dollars for Giving Tuesday. The school received $187,228 in gifts, which surpassed the college’s initial goal of $150,000.

The donations came from more than 200 alumni and friend of the college.

Giving Tuesday is a worldwide effort that generates billions of dollars for charitable groups and causes.

In the three years that KWC has participated in Giving Tuesday, it has raised a total of $447,745.

Next year, KWc Day of Service and Giving Tuesday will be on November 26th and November 27th.

