Kentucky Wesleyan College One Day Away From Giving Tuesday

One Day Away From Giving Tuesday November 26th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Kentucky Wesleyan College is gearing up for Giving Tuesday.

The goal this year is to raise $153,000, which would push KWC’s four year total to more than $600,000.

“These two days have become a part of who we are as a Wesleyan family and community,” said President Barton D. Darrell. “The commitment of our students, faculty, staff and alumni to support service initiatives on our Wesleyan Way Day of Service is a reminder of our commitment to our communities near and far. We are then fortunate enough to witness the generosity of those who support our great institution through participation on Giving Tuesday, and are so incredibly thankful.”

In conjunction with Giving Tuesday, the “Wesleyan Day” day of service is scheduled for November 26th. The two-day event has become a Kentucky Wesleyan signature, often getting many students involved.

Click here to make a secure gift donation on November 27th. Donations can also be made by calling the Office of Advancement at (270) 852-3142.

Gifts can also be delivered by hand at the Advancement Office, room 105 or 109 in the Barnard-Jones Administration Building on Wesleyan’s campus, which will be open from 8:00AM to 5:00PM on Giving Tuesday.

