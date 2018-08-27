Home Kentucky Kentucky Wesleyan Among Top Southeast Colleges August 27th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro makes a top 20 list for best baccalaureate colleges. The Washington Monthly ranked KWC as number 15 in the nation.

The rankings are based on three criteria including social mobility, research, and public service. Wesleyan was 15th in the nation out of 150 schools listed in the category.

Wesleyan was also recently recognized as a “Best in the Southeast” for the 15th consecutive year by the Princeton Review.

Only 143 colleges in 12 states made the Princeton Review’s “Best in the Southeast” list for 2019.

