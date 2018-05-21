Home Kentucky Kentucky Voters Head to Polls For Tuesday Primary May 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Kentucky’s Secretary of State is expecting the biggest voter turnout in almost 10 years for Tuesday’s primaries. 44News will be following the races including democratic runs for first and Second District U.S. Representative.

In the First District, Alonzo Pennington and Paul Walker will face off to see who will go against incumbent Republican James comer in November.

In the Second District, Democrats Hank Linderman, Brian Pedigo, Rane Olivia Sessions and Grant Short are all running hoping to take the seat from incumbent Republican Brett Guthrie.

There are also smaller races including Madisonville Mayor, a wet-dry vote in Drakesboro, along with many races for judge-executive, jailers, constables and state representatives.

We’ll bring you all the latest results Tuesday night on 44News at 9 and 10 p.m.

