Kentucky Voter Turnout Released In 2016 Presidential Election

More Kentucky voters than ever voted in the 2016 presidential election. Nearly 2,000,000 voters turned out to vote this past election, which is nearly 60% of voters in the Commonwealth.

About 62.8% of Republicans voted compared to 58.5% of Democrats. 45% of voters identifying as Independent or affiliated with another party cast votes. The turnout represented 59.1% of the electorate, a small decline from 2012’s 59.7% turnout and 64% in the 2008 presidential election.

Turnout was strongest among Republican men 62 years old and older (73%) followed by Republican women between 50 and 61 (about 70%). The lowest turnout was among young women between 25 and 34 years old at 36%.

Since 2008, Voter turnout is down across the board. A decline of more than two percent for Republicans and about 6% for Democrats since that election. Turnout of all other voters has declined by more than 5%.

Photo courtesy of the Office of the Secretary of State.

