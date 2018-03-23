Home Kentucky Kentucky Utilities Customers Without Power In Webster County March 23rd, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Nearly three dozen customers are without power in Webster County. KU says a damaged piece of equipment caused the power outage.

The company says this is a transmission problem and crews are working to resolve the issue.

Originally more than 1,000 customers were impacted by the power outage, but KU is working to resolve the problem.

There’s no word on when power will be restored to all customers.

We will update information as it becomes available.

