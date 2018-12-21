Home Kentucky Kentucky Unemployment Rate Remains Steady in November December 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

In Kentucky, the state’s unemployment rate remained steady in November. The Kentucky Center for Statistics says November’s unemployment rate was 4.5 percent which was the same figure as October.

Officials say last month the business services and manufacturing sectors saw the greatest job growth.

Whereas the financial and construction sectors saw a decrease in employment.

Workforce officials say the November 2018 jobless rate was the same as in November 2017.

