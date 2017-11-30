Home Kentucky Kentucky Unemployment Rate Remains Above National Average at 4.3 Percent November 30th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Kentucky’s unemployment rate remained above the national average for the month of October.

That’s according to new numbers from the Kentucky education and workforce development cabinet.

The bluegrass’ jobless rate was 4.3 percent for October. The national average is 3.9 percent.

Unemployment rates dropped in 88 counties, rose in 22 counties, and were unchanged in 10 counties.

Woodford County had the lowest jobless rate at 2.9 percent while Magoffin County had the highest at 12.7 percent.

Below is the complete list of unemployment rates in Kentucky counties:

Oldham County: 3.1 percent

Fayette County: 3.2 percent

Jessamine and Scott Counties: 3.3 percent

Campbell, Monroe and Shelby Counties: 3.4 percent each

Boone, Kenton, Marion, Spencer, Todd and Washington Counties: 3.5 percent each.

Leslie County: 8.7 percent

Harlan County: 8.5 percent

Jackson County: 7.9 percent

Letcher County: 7.7 percent

Elliott County: 7.6 percent

Lawrence County: 7.5 percent

Wolfe County: 7.4 percent

Clay and Lee counties: 7.3 percent

