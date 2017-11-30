Kentucky Unemployment Rate Remains Above National Average at 4.3 Percent
Kentucky’s unemployment rate remained above the national average for the month of October.
That’s according to new numbers from the Kentucky education and workforce development cabinet.
The bluegrass’ jobless rate was 4.3 percent for October. The national average is 3.9 percent.
Unemployment rates dropped in 88 counties, rose in 22 counties, and were unchanged in 10 counties.
Woodford County had the lowest jobless rate at 2.9 percent while Magoffin County had the highest at 12.7 percent.
Below is the complete list of unemployment rates in Kentucky counties:
- Oldham County: 3.1 percent
- Fayette County: 3.2 percent
- Jessamine and Scott Counties: 3.3 percent
- Campbell, Monroe and Shelby Counties: 3.4 percent each
- Boone, Kenton, Marion, Spencer, Todd and Washington Counties: 3.5 percent each.
- Leslie County: 8.7 percent
- Harlan County: 8.5 percent
- Jackson County: 7.9 percent
- Letcher County: 7.7 percent
- Elliott County: 7.6 percent
- Lawrence County: 7.5 percent
- Wolfe County: 7.4 percent
- Clay and Lee counties: 7.3 percent