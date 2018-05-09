Home Kentucky Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Expands Online Customer Services May 9th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

The Kentucky Career Center, Division of Unemployment Insurance (UI) is expanding online customer services starting May 9 with a new, secure feature called myKentuckyCareerCenter.The myKentuckyCareerCenter feature can be used to check unemployment insurance claim balances and payment history, access UI documents, and communicate directly with a trained UI claims advisors with a secure chat tool. Katie Houghlin, Director of Unemployment Insurance, states this new online feature is mobile friendly and easily accessible to any Kentuckian with internet access.

“To meet the need of our customers, we’re excited to offer myKentuckyCareerCenter. Now customers can securely access personalized UI information and resources on their own, without having to rely on phone calls and traditional mail,” said Houghlin. “The myKentuckyCareerCenter dashboard feature will make information more easily available to Kentuckians from any computer or smart phone.”

In addition, myKentuckyCareerCenter will display a calendar of events to help customers manage their UI activities and notify them of upcoming re-employment services that will assist Kentuckians in getting back to work sooner.

For more information, visit myKentuckyCareerCenter.ky.gov, where you will find a video tutorial and step-by-step instructions on how to use the feature, file a claim, and more.

