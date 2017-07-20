Kentucky Unemployment Increases to 5.1 Percent

Kentucky’s jobless rate has risen slightly for the month of June.

That’s according to new numbers from the Kentucky Office of Employment and Training.

The unemployment rate rose to 5.1 percent for June up slightly from five percent in May.

The national average is 4.4 percent which has slightly risen since May.

Overall employment was down by nearly 11,000 with the state adding nearly 31,000 jobs since June of last year.

Trade, transportation and utilities saw the biggest gains.

Comments

comments