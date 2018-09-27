Home Kentucky Kentucky Unemployment Data for August Released September 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Unemployment rates in August fell in a majority of Kentucky counties, though there were some that saw an increase and some that stayed the same

The Kentucky Center for Statistics reported the rates decreased in 115 Kentucky Counties between August 2017 and August 2018. Rates rose in Owen, Monroe and Metcalfe counties, and stayed the same in Nelson and Lyon counties.

Boone, Campbell and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the Commonwealth at 3.1 % each. It was followed by Fayette, Kenton and Oldham counties, 3.2 % each; Scott, Shelby and Spencer counties, 3.3%each; and Jessamine and Washington counties, 3.4% each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 11.7%. It was followed by Carter County, 8.9%; Elliott County, 7.8%; Harlan County, 7.5%; Owsley County, 7.2%; Clay, Knott and Leslie counties, 6.9% each; Breathitt County, 6.7%; and Lewis and Wolfe counties, 6.6% each.

More information on Kentucky unemployment rates can be seen by clicking here.

