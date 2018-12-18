Home Kentucky Kentucky Trooper Help Raises Highest Number of Donations December 18th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

People from around the Bluegrass came together over the last month to help Kentucky State Police give back to families in need. During this year’s KSP Cram the Cruiser food drive troopers collected 422,000, 662 pounds of food.

Trooper Robert Purdy helped the Richmond District win this year’s contest by collecting the highest number of donations.

The program started in 2010 and since then the agency has collected almost 2 million pounds of food which is given to shelters, food banks, and churches across Kentucky.

