Kentucky Transportation Warning Drivers of Deer on Roadways

Drivers are being warned about the amount of deer on roadways during the last three months of the year.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says the combination of fewer daylight hours and cooler evenings temperatures cause deer to emerge earlier than normal this time of year.

“October, November, and December account for more than half of all reported deer-vehicle collisions,” said Deneatra Henderson, KYTC District 2 chief engineer. “We’re taking time to alert drivers to use extra caution, particularly when driving during twilight hours when deer are more likely to be on the move and visibility is poorest.”

According to KYTC, Kentucky is 15th in the nation for deer-vehicle collisions with drivers facing a 1 in 100 chance of hitting a deer. In 2017, more than 3,200 deer-vehicle collisions were reported to police agencies across Kentucky. This is slightly more than the 3,100 collisions reported in 2016. The number is likely higher since not all crashes are reported to police.

Kentucky Transportation officials offer several driving tips to help improve safety:

Always wear a safety belt.

Keep headlights on bright unless other vehicles are approaching.

Drive defensively, constantly scanning the roadside, especially at dawn and dusk when deer are more active.

Slow down immediately when you spot a deer crossing the roadway ahead, as deer tend to travel in groups.

Don’t swerve to avoid a deer–Swerving can result in a more serious crash with an oncoming vehicle or roadside object.

In the event of a crash, keep both hands on the wheel and apply brakes steadily until stopped.

Motorists are asked to report all deer-vehicle collisions to police so locations and crash numbers can be recorded and monitored, allowing KYTC to place signage and/or take counter-measures to reduce deer-vehicle crashes.

