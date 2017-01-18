Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Warns of Deer-Crossing this Weekend

A warning for drivers going across the twin bridges in Henderson. The area around 41 near Audubon Park could soon become a large deer crossing.

Recent rains have raised the level of the Ohio River , leading to flooding. The river is expected to crest this weekend.

That means deer will be crossing on dry land, which takes them across US 41. They normally cross in the dry area under the bridge.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will set out signs marking the area as a deer-crossing.

They also ask drivers to slow down in the area and to be extra cautious this weekend.

