Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Releases Eclipse Data

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Officials release their data from all the folks who crowded into the state for the recent solar eclipse.

Officials say crowd numbers weren’t as high as they expected. The biggest surge in traffic came after the eclipse had ended and everyone started their trek back home.

A section of the Pennyrile north of Hopkinsville that normally sees about 15,000 cars a day saw about 24,000 on the day of the eclipse. Hopkinsville was also among the tip 10 solar eclipse viewing areas along the path of totality.

