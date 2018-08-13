Home Kentucky Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Announces Lane Restrictions in Ohio County August 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Motorists that frequent the Wendall Ford-Western Kentucky Parkway in Ohio County can expect lane restrictions starting August 13th.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will be restricting westbound traffic to one lane along Wendall Ford-Western Kentucky Parkway near the 68 mile marker.

A barrier along the westbound shoulder of the Western Kentucky Parkway has been there since May. KYTC personnel and a contractor plan to remove this 700 ft. barrier that has been in place along the shoulder to protect both workers and motorists.

Drivers who encounter these lane restrictions should be prepared to encounter slowing and merging traffic as they approach the 68 mile marker. All westbound traffic will move to the left-hand or driving lane.

This westbound lane restriction is expected to be in place for about three to four days.

Officials are urging drivers to practice caution where equipment, flaggers, and other personnel are along the roadway close to traffic flow.

Comments

comments