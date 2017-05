Kentucky’s tourism industry is the strongest its been since 2005 across all nine regions of the state.

In 2016, tourism brought in 14.5 billion dollars statewide; an increase of 5 percent from 2015

The industry supports roughly 193 thousand jobs across the state, and generates more than 1.5 billion dollars in tax revenue. 200 million of that is re-distributed back into local communities.

