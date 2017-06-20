Kentucky Tops the Nation in Opioid Addiction Cases

There have been more opioid addiction cases in the state of Kentucky than any other state in 2016. The report, America’s Opioid Epidemic: Data on the Privately Insured Population, describes the opioid and heroin epidemic affects people who are from all different backgrounds.

Kentucky is home to nine of the top 10 counties nationwide for doctors treating a high volume of patients for opioid use disorder.

Data shows there has been an uptick in opioid addiction disease diagnosis, which is plaguing the nation. Six Times the number of patients were diagnosed with the disorder in 2016 than in 2012.

In 2012, doctors diagnosed 241,000 people who had private health insurance with the disease, but last year they diagnosed 1.4 million people.

The American Society of Addiction Medicine noted there were 2,000,000 people in the U.S. who had a substance use disorder with prescription painkillers and about 591,000 had a heroin use disorder in 2015.

Patients diagnosed with opioid use disorder are much more frequently diagnosed with other general health issues, such as Hepatitis C, chronic pain, behavioral and mental health issues (i.e. alcoholism, depression), and back and spinal issues (like failed back syndrome and herniated discs).

For the full report, visit The Nation’s Opioid Crisis.

