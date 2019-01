Home Kentucky Kentucky to Rollout New IDs in Late March January 7th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Kentucky’s new Voluntary Travel ID is a driver’s license that can be used to fly in the United States and access restricted federal facilities.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is working to upgrade driver’s licenses, permits, and personal IDs to comply with the REAL ID act.

KYTC will roll out the new voluntary travel IDs this March and April based on where you live.

Click here for the full list of counties and their expected rollout times.

