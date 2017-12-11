Kentucky Thoroughbreds Kickoffs Season January 12, 2018

The Kentucky Thoroughbreds will kickoff their season next month at the Owensboro Sportscenter. This is the team’s inaugural season as part of the new North American Premier Basketball League.

The NAPB includes teams in Albany, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Rochester, Vancouver, Yakima, Seattle, and Akron.

Head Coach Brandon Lesovsky says the team is excited to be in Owensboro with an exciting brand of basketball.

The team’s first game of the season is January 12, 2018 against Rochester at the Owensboro Sportscenter at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit Kentucky Thoroughbreds.

Kentucky Thoroughbreds 2018 Home Schedule:

January

12th: KY vs. Rochester (7:00pm)

13th: KY vs. Rochester (7:00pm)

26th: KY vs. Albany (7:00pm)

27th: KY vs. Albany (7:00pm)

February

14th: KY vs. Kansas City (11:00am / School Day Game)

21st: KY vs. Albany (7:00pm)

23rd: KY vs. Nevada (7:00pm)

March

14th: KY vs. Ohio (11:00am / School Day Game)

24th: KY vs. Vancouver (7:00pm)

25th: KY vs. Vancouver (2:00pm)

30th: KY vs. Nevada (7:00pm)

31st: KY vs. Nevada (4:00pm)

April

20th: KY vs. Ohio (7:00pm)

21st: KY vs. Ohio (4:00pm)

27th: KY vs. Kansas City (7:00pm)

28th: KY vs. Kansas City (4:00pm)

