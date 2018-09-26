Kentucky Test Scores Released

Test scores for Kentucky schools have been released, and they’re raising a few questions. Nearly 50 percent of Kentucky schools fell under the TSI category.

“We do have challenges every school district is going to have challenges, but that’s the beauty of an assessment like this,” says Dr. Matthew Constant, Chief Academic Officer of Owensboro Public Schools.

Nearly 420 schools in Kentucky are on the “targeted support and improvement” list. The bottom 5% made it into the CSI list, meaning they need more extensive improvement. However, school officials say being a school on this list isn’t negative.

“We serve a very diverse population, and the TSI and CSI designations really concern themselves with how many subgroups we have that are at risk for academic success. The targeted groups that we are really concerning ourselves with now are special education students in our high school, our English language learners in our high school and all of those groups also in our middle school, but we are really proud of our elementaries, and we had no designations in our elementary schools,” says Dr. Constant.

In Owensboro, fewer than half of their schools were in the TSI category.

“We have lots of those learners in every one of our ten buildings, but we only had two buildings that had the subgroups for the TSI designation,” says Dr. Constant. Owensboro High School and Middle School are the two schools on that targeted support and improvement list.

Webster County had three out of their six schools on the TSI list. School officials in Webster County say they will continue to focus on their students.

“Something we continue to work on in Kentucky is what they call closing the achievement gap, and so I do think that we have some demographic groups that are growing, but I also feel like our teachers have best practice strategies to help target the instructional strategies they need to help the gap group,” says Rhonda Callaway, Assistant Superintendent of Webster County Schools.

Click here to view the test scores.

