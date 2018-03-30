Home Kentucky Kentucky Teachers Shut Down Schools in Protest to Pension Bill March 30th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Kentucky

Several Kentucky teachers weren’t at work Friday after the state legislature approved changes to their pension. Educators are furious over the pension issue, called out of work in protest. Because of that, at least nine school districts canceled school including Hancock County. State leaders say the bill was needed to fix the pension crisis, which ranks as one of the worst in the U.S.

Kentucky teachers have opposed the bill because it reduces their pension benefits. Friday 44News caught up with some of those teachers in Hancock County.

Hancock County Middle School teacher Trey Anderson says, “Everything, where I was, was positive we had a lot of parents drive by and honk and say go teachers and we had a lot of teachers say they are in support.”

Parent Amanda Wilson says, “I kinda had an idea of what was going on sadly wasn’t surprised but was more than willing to support our teachers this morning in their walkout them speaking up.”

The bill does not change the annual cost of living adjustments, which will remain at 1.5 percent. Also, new hires will have to enter a hybrid cash balance plan, where members contribute a specified amount to their account. It also limits the number of sick days teachers can put toward their retirement.

