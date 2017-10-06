Kentucky Teachers Push for Pension Reform

Six western Kentucky superintendents came together in Owensboro Friday to talk pension reform. They say Governor Matt Bevin is considering a swap from their current pension system to social security.

The superintendents were adamant that the current plans works, and a switch to social security could hurt the state’s ability to recruit teachers.

Right now, Kentucky teachers get an average of $38,000 per year in pension money without any social security benefits.

The superintendents hope for a shared responsibility approach instead.

“Where we work together both as employees and employers as well as retires on what is best for Kentucky and most importantly what is best for Kentucky’s kids,” says Matt Robbins.

Governor Matt Bevin was not available for comment on the issue.



