Kentucky Teachers Push Lawmakers For Pension Reform

Rain didn’t stop educators from gathering in Hopkins County to send a message to Frankfort. Stand Up for Public Education staged another rally in front of the Old County Courthouse Tuesday.

The group lined the street carrying signs in support of public education and teachers in the Bluegrass. They’re concerned about proposed cuts to their pension to help shore up a huge pension deficit in the state.

They want lawmakers and Governor Bevin to find alternative ways to fix the problem without taking away what teachers have worked for.

Retired teacher Janet McClain says,”There are a lot of revenue streams that haven’t even been explored, that haven’t even been proposed and that’s what we’re all looking for is alternate revenue streams without penalizing for something. We’ve already done our part and we’re the ones that are being penalized for something we’ve already done.”

The group will head to Frankfort Wednesday.



