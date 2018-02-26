Home Kentucky Kentucky Student Charged With Second Count Of Terroristic Threatening February 26th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A Muhlenberg County, Kentucky student is being charged with a second count of terroristic threatening after a threat was posted in a YouTube comment. Greenville Police charged the juvenile after receiving information from the FBI.

The FBI obtained information regarding a threat to a Muhlenberg County school posted in a YouTube comment and forwarded the information to the Greenville Police.

Through a joint investigation with Muhlenberg County Schools and the FBI, police were able to identify the suspect as a Muhlenberg North Middle School student.

This is the same student Greenville police charged last Wednesday for sending threatening text messages.

Law enforcement officers urge parents to educate their children about responsible social media use and monitor their online activities. Local, state, and federal agencies constantly monitor social media and other internet sites for threats to schools.

If you see a threat or suspicious activity, you are encouraged to report it to law enforcement officers immediately.

Comments

comments