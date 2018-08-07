Home Kentucky Kentucky State Trooper Used Jaws of Life to Rescue Horse August 7th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Kentucky State Police are investigating a wreck along the Western Kentucky Parkway at the Grayson County/ Butler County Line.

According to officials, last Friday a horse trailer blew a tire and startled the horse inside the trailer. The horse then jumped into another compartment where its head got trapped. This was causing breathing issues for the animal.

A Kentucky State Trooper came across the trailer and, with the help of the Letichfield Fire Department, were able to use the jaws of life to free the horse from the trailer.

The horse is safe and only sustained minor cuts.

Pictures curtesy of Kentucky State Trooper Corey King’s Twitter:

