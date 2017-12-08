Home Kentucky Kentucky State Representative Melinda Prunty Files For Re-Election December 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Kentucky State Representative Melinda Prunty is filing for re-election. The Republican from Belton, Kentucky represents District 15, which encompasses all of Muhlenberg County and parts of Hopkins County.

Prunty could face Democrat, Brent Yonts, who she defeated in 2016. Yonts, who represented the district for 20 years, has filed to run in the race.

Prunty says she was proud of her votes for the Ultrasound Bill and a ban on abortions after 20 weeks.

