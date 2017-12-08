44News | Evansville, IN

Kentucky State Representative Melinda Prunty Files For Re-Election

Kentucky State Representative Melinda Prunty Files For Re-Election

December 8th, 2017 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

Kentucky State Representative Melinda Prunty is filing for re-election. The Republican from Belton, Kentucky represents District 15, which encompasses all of Muhlenberg County and parts of Hopkins County.

Prunty could face Democrat, Brent Yonts, who she defeated in 2016. Yonts, who represented the district for 20 years, has filed to run in the race.

Prunty says she was proud of her votes for the Ultrasound Bill and a ban on abortions after 20 weeks.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.