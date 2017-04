Home Kentucky Henderson Kentucky State Police Trying to Locate Missing Webster County Woman April 29th, 2017 Amanda Decker Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Kentucky State Police are hoping the public can help track down a missing woman from Dixon, Kentucky. 22 year old Katelyn Foster was reported missing by her aunt Friday night.

Katelyn is five feet tall, about 170 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. Her family believes she may be in the Morganfield or Henderson area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call KSP at 270-676-3313.

