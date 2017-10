Home Kentucky Kentucky State Police Searching For Murder Suspects October 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Kentucky State Police are searching for two murder suspects. Robert Carter and Johnny Haynes, both of Millwood, KY, are wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Grayson County. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information on the suspects whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.

