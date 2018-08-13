Home Kentucky Kentucky State Police Searching for Escaped Inmate August 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Kentucky State Police are currently searching for an escaped inmate.

Charles Richards was reported missing from the Keaton Correctional Facility after staff did a head count.

Richards was serving time for manufacturing methamphetamine. He is described as being about five feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what Richards was wearing at the time of his escape.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

