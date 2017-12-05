Home Kentucky Kentucky State Police Offer Winter Driving Tips December 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

With the first snowfall of the season expected soon, Kentucky State Police are offering tips to help drivers stay safe. Troopers say the best advice is to avoid unnecessary travel during winter weather. But if you have to go out know the road conditions before you leave and leave early to allow more travel time.

Clear all of your windows and mirrors to allow for unobstructed views. Having a full tank of gas will help ensure you can stay warm if you become stranded.

And if you have an accident or slide off, be patient, because emergency services may be limited while also experiencing more calls for help.

