Kentucky State Police Needs Votes For Contest

The Kentucky State Police are celebrating its 70th anniversary, and they need citizens’ votes for a contest.

KSP will participate in a friendly competition alongside other state law enforcement agencies throughout the U.S in the American Association of State Troopers ‘2018 Best Looking Cruiser Contest’.

Competition is tough, and KSP says they need the votes of all citizens. The 2016 winner collected 18,174 votes.

Voting will be from August 4th to August 11th. To cast your vote go to their Facebook page.

