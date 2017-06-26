Home Indiana Kentucky State Police Need Help Searching For Escapee June 26th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

The Kentucky State Police is asking for help from the public in finding an inmate that escaped custody in Muhlenbergh County and is now on the run.

The escape is identified as 49-year-old, Anthony Ray White. He is a Caucasian male and weighs 178 pounds, has brown eyes, and is completely bald.

On Monday around 4:22 p.m., White escaped from custody while being transported back to the detention center located at 108 Court Row, Greenville.

White was last seen entering a brown Nissan Altima passenger car and was wearing an orange jumpsuit.

White was serving time in the Mulenberg County Detention Facility for stealing $500 to $10,000, possession of a firearm, Heroin charges, multiple misdemeanors.

Officials say if anyone has information on the whereabouts of this escaped inmate, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or call 911.

Callers may remain anonymous.

