Kentucky State Police Make Meth Arrest

Kentucky State Police Post 16 Henderson was called to assist a motorist that had run out of fuel on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Through investigation it was determined the driver of the vehicle, James T. Higdon, 35 yrs old, of Scottsville, KY was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Mr. Higdon was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense and Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess. Higdon was lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center.

