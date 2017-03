Kentucky state police arrested a man at a checkpoint in Henderson.

Troopers say Joe Tinsley — of Sebree — refused to step out of his car after he didn’t give them a driver’s license.

This happened Tuesday night at US 41 South and Kentucky 136.

Eventually Tinsley did get out and troopers arrested him for driving while under the influence.

Officials say they found meth and other drug paraphernalia in his car.

