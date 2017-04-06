Home Kentucky Kentucky State Police Make A Controlled Substance Arrest April 6th, 2017 Nolan Barnett Kentucky Pinterest

Kentucky State Police conducted a traffic stop on Crystal N. Polston, 31, on KY 54 West in Fordsville. Through investigation, Troopers discovered Polston had an active warrant for her arrest and she received additional criminal charges including D.U.I. 1st Offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense Methamphetamine, Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess, as well as other equipment and moving violations. Polston was arrested and transported to the Ohio County Detention Center.

