Home Kentucky Kentucky State Police Looking for Information on a Missing Persons Case January 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

The Kentucky State Police are looking for information on a more than 20 year old missing persons case. Troopers are asking for the public’s help in finding Charles C. Massey, who was reported missing in April of 1996.

KSP says Massey’s sister spoke to her brother on April 2, 1996 over the phone, but he has not been heard from or seen since. Charles Massey’s family reported him missing in April of 1996 to KSP Post 2 in Madisonville.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Massey or any other information related to this case is asked to call Det. Scott Smith at 270-676-3313. Callers can remain anonymous and can also utilize KSP “Text a Tip” by texting KSPTIP to 67283.

Comments

comments