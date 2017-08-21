Kentucky State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Henderson

Kentucky State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Henderson. Dispatch says the call came in Monday around 2:45 a.m. Henderson Police say officers were performing a traffic stop in the 400 block of Clay Street near South Adams.

Police say the suspect took off on foot. They say an officer fire their weapon, shooting the suspect.

The suspect has been taken to an area hospital.

Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation.

