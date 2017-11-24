Home Kentucky Kentucky State Police Investigating Armed Robbery At AT&T Store November 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Kentucky State Police are looking for information about an armed robbery at an AT&T store. It happened Friday at the AT&T store on Main Street in Hartford.

Police say a hispanic man with a mustache who was wearing a red long sleeved shirt, black pants, and a gray toboggan hat robbed the manager with a knife. The suspect fled on foot behind the store.

There’s no word on what the suspect got away with, but no one was injured in the incident.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call KSP Post 16 Henderson at 270-826-3312.

