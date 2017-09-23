Kentucky State Police Identify Remains

More than a year after skeletal remains were found in Henderson County, those remains have been identified. A fisherman found the remains on August 8TH, 2016.

Kentucky State Police have identified the remains, were of Randall David Austin JR. of Evansville. Austin was reported missing by his family in late 2015.

Extensive DNA testing was done and is the reason for taking more than a year, to positively identify Austin.

The investigation in this incident is still on-going.

Comments

comments