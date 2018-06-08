Home Kentucky Kentucky State Police Asking Volunteers to Claim Unclaimed Vehicles June 8th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

The Kentucky State Police offer top of the line Dodge Chargers to the general public each year for free. However, for the last few years, many of the vehicles have gone unclaimed.

“It’s quite baffling. These are top of the line vehicles,” says Sgt. Josh Lawson, commander of the Public Affairs Branch. “You’re talking an all-wheel drive sports car with a custom paint job. You can’t get a vehicle like this at your local dealership.”

Applicants for these vehicles must possess a minimum of a high school diploma or GED, as well as three years of full-time work experience or 60 semester hours of credit from an accredited college or university. Applicants can also be high school graduates with at least two years of active military duty or two years of experience as a full-time, sworn officer.

Before applicants can receive their free Charger, they must go through a 24 week training academy following an inspection that deems them eligible for the free vehicle.

Comments

comments