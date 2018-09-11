Home Kentucky Kentucky State Police Arrest Man on Child Exploitation Charges September 11th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A Providence man has been arrested and is facing charges after police say he was in possession of explicit content featuring a juvenile.

Kentucky State Police obtained an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Taylor Styles on September 5th.

Police say that an investigation showed Stiles was in possession of and sent explicit photos of a juvenile through social media.

Stiles was arrested on the next day and was taken to the Webster County Detention Center.

He is facing three counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance and three counts of video voyeurism.

