Kentucky State Police Arrest Man on Child Exploitation Charges
A Providence man has been arrested and is facing charges after police say he was in possession of explicit content featuring a juvenile.
Kentucky State Police obtained an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Taylor Styles on September 5th.
Police say that an investigation showed Stiles was in possession of and sent explicit photos of a juvenile through social media.
Stiles was arrested on the next day and was taken to the Webster County Detention Center.
He is facing three counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance and three counts of video voyeurism.