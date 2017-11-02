Home Kentucky Kentucky State Parks Will Host Thanksgiving Dinner November 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Each of Kentucky’s state parks invites you to Thanksgiving dinner. The parks will host a Thanksgiving buffet on Thursday, November 23rd.

The Kentucky Tourism Arts and Heritage Cabinet says there will be plenty of options to choose from.

Some of those food options will include turkey, baked ham, fried chicken, candied yams, country style green beans, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie and pecan pie. They expect to attract about 10,000 people across the state.

The dinner will cost $19.50 for adults and children ages six to 12 are $9.50. Children under five years old are free.

For a complete list, visit KY State Parks Thanksgiving Buffet.

